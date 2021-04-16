ICSE, ISC Board Exam 2021 News: Days after the CBSE class 12 board exams were postponed and the class 10 board exams were cancelled, all eyes are set on the government to make an announcement for Council for the Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE) students. “The Board will make a decision regarding class 10th and 12th CISCE Board exams 2021, and will inform all concerned at the earliest”, the CISCE chief had said after the decision of CBSE. Notably, several state boards, after the CBSE, have decided to cancel their class 10 board exams. Going by the trend, CISCE too is expected to cancel the class 10 exams, however, an official statement regarding the same is awaited.

In Case Exams Are Cancelled, How Will Students be Assessed?

Earlier last year as well, exams had to be stopped midway owing to the outbreak of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The board then had assessed students on 3 parameters: —

1)The average of the best three percentage marks obtained among the subjects the candidate has appeared for in the board examination

2)Total marks obtained by the candidate in the Project & Practical Work of the subject.

3) Percentage of marks obtained by the candidate in the Project & Practical Work of the subject.

If exams are postponed, the board is expected to adopt something similar this year as well.

More Than 3 Lakh Students to be Impacted by The Decision

More than 3 lakh students including both Class X and XII examinees are expected to be affected if the board cancels or postpones the exam. Over 2,300 schools are affiliated to CBSE for the ICSE board exams in India and abroad.

As per the schedule released on March 1, 2021, the ICSE or Class 10 exam would start on May 4 and would end on June 7, while ISC or Class 12 exam would begin on April 8 and would end on June 18, 2021.