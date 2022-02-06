ICSE, ISC Results 2022: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) will declare results of ICSE(Class 10) and ISC(Class 12) Semester I exams tomorrow, as of February 7, Monday. Note, the CISCE Semester 1 Exam Results will be released at 10:00 AM. Students can check the Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2022 Semester 1 result(once released) from the official website — cisce.org.Also Read - Ministry of Defence Recruitment 2022: Class 10 Pass Candidates Can Apply For These Posts by Feb 26

Along with the official website, the schools can access results by logging in to the Careers portal of the CISCE using the Principal's login ID and password. Students can also check their ICSE Class 10 results and ISC Class 12 results through the SMS service.

ICSE, ISC Result 2022: Step by Step Guide to Check the scores

For the convenience of the students, we have provided you with the steps to check, download the CISCE Class 10, 12 Semester I Results.

Go to the official website of CISCE, cisce.org .

Click on the link that reads, ” ICSE Result 2022 or ISC Result 2022 available on the homepage.

or available on the homepage. Enter the required credentials such as course Code, Candidate UID, Index number, and the Captcha

Click on the Show Result option to get the results.

option to get the results. Your ICSE 10th, ISC 12th Result 2022 will appear on the screen.

will appear on the screen. Check your mark sheet. Save, Download and take a printout of the Result for future use.

ICSE, ISC Result 2022: List of websites to check the score.

Students can download the results from the websites given below.

cisce.org

results.cisce.org

ICSE, ISC Result 2022: Check Results through SMS

Note, students can also check their Class 10, 12 Semester 1 Results through SMS.

Type: ICSE(space)1234567(Seven Digit Unique ID)

For ISC results, type ISC(space)1234567(Seven Digit Unique ID)

And send the message to 09248082883.

Candidates must note that the CISCE will not award pass certificate for semester 1 results. An official statement read, “The candidates who appear for the Examination will be issued a computer-generated Mark Sheet. This Mark Sheet will only indicate the marks obtained by the candidates in each subject or paper taken by them for the Semester 1 Examination.”

Rechecking Process and Fee

Students must note that the Recheck charges for ICSE will be Rs 1000 per paper and for ISC will be Rs 1000 per subject. The window will be available from February 7 to 10, 2022.