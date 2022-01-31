ICSE, ISC Result 2022: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) is expected to declare results of Class 10 and Class 12 term 1 board exams anytime soon. However, CISCE has not released a confirmed result date and time. Students can check the Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2022 Term 1 result(once released) from the official website — cisce.org.Also Read - Ministry of Defence Transit Camp Recruitment 2022: Class 10 Pass Out Can Apply For 41 Group C Posts

The official statement from the board said, “The candidates who appear for the Examination will be issued a computer-generated Mark Sheet. This Mark Sheet will only indicate the marks obtained by the candidates in each subject or paper taken by them for the Semester 1 Examination.” Also Read - NHPC Recruitment 2022: Notification Out For 133 Junior Engineer Posts on nhpcindia.com

It further said, “The overall result i.e. – Pass Certificate Awarded or Pass Certificate Not Awarded/ Eligible for Compartment Examination will only be declared after completion of the Semester 2 Examination.” Also Read - DSSSB Recruitment 2022: Only Few Days Left to Apply For Over 600 Posts at dsssb.delhi.gov.in

ICSE, ISC Result 2022: Step by Step Guide to Check the scores

Go to the official website of CISCE, cisce.org.

Click on the link that reads, ” ICSE Result 2022 or ISC Result 2022 available on the homepage.

or available on the homepage. Enter the required credentials such as course Code, Candidate UID, Index number, and the Captcha

Click on the Show Result option to get the results.

option to get the results. Your ICSE 10th, ISC 12th Result 2022 will appear on the screen.

will appear on the screen. Check your mark sheet.

Save, Download and take a printout of the Result for future reference.

ICSE, ISC Result 2022: List of websites to check the score.

For the convenience of the students, we have provided you with the list of websites to check CISCE Class 10, 12 Term 1 Results.

cisce.org

results.cisce.org

Note, students can also check their Class 10, 12 Term 1 Results through SMS.

ICSE, ISC Result 2022: How to check the score through SMS

For ICSE Results 2022: Type ICSE (Space) (Unique ID) and send it to 09248082883.

For ISC Results 2022: Type ISC(Space)(Unique Id) and send it to 09248082883.

Note, students can also check their Class 10, 12 Term 1 Results from mobile apps such as Digilocker. They can even check their scores either by using the DigiLocker app or by using its website, digilocker.gov.in.