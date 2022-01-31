ICSE, ISC Result 2022: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) is expected to declare results of Class 10 and Class 12 term 1 board exams anytime soon. However, CISCE has not released a confirmed result date and time. Students can check the Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2022 Term 1 result(once released) from the official website — cisce.org.Also Read - Ministry of Defence Transit Camp Recruitment 2022: Class 10 Pass Out Can Apply For 41 Group C Posts
The official statement from the board said, “The candidates who appear for the Examination will be issued a computer-generated Mark Sheet. This Mark Sheet will only indicate the marks obtained by the candidates in each subject or paper taken by them for the Semester 1 Examination.” Also Read - NHPC Recruitment 2022: Notification Out For 133 Junior Engineer Posts on nhpcindia.com
It further said, “The overall result i.e. – Pass Certificate Awarded or Pass Certificate Not Awarded/ Eligible for Compartment Examination will only be declared after completion of the Semester 2 Examination.” Also Read - DSSSB Recruitment 2022: Only Few Days Left to Apply For Over 600 Posts at dsssb.delhi.gov.in
ICSE, ISC Result 2022: Step by Step Guide to Check the scores
- Go to the official website of CISCE, cisce.org.
- Click on the link that reads, ”ICSE Result 2022 or ISC Result 2022 available on the homepage.
- Enter the required credentials such as course Code, Candidate UID, Index number, and the Captcha
- Click on the Show Result option to get the results.
- Your ICSE 10th, ISC 12th Result 2022 will appear on the screen.
- Check your mark sheet.
- Save, Download and take a printout of the Result for future reference.
ICSE, ISC Result 2022: List of websites to check the score.
For the convenience of the students, we have provided you with the list of websites to check CISCE Class 10, 12 Term 1 Results.
- cisce.org
- results.cisce.org
Note, students can also check their Class 10, 12 Term 1 Results through SMS.
ICSE, ISC Result 2022: How to check the score through SMS
- For ICSE Results 2022: Type ICSE (Space) (Unique ID) and send it to 09248082883.
- For ISC Results 2022: Type ISC(Space)(Unique Id) and send it to 09248082883.
Note, students can also check their Class 10, 12 Term 1 Results from mobile apps such as Digilocker. They can even check their scores either by using the DigiLocker app or by using its website, digilocker.gov.in.