ICSE, ISC Results 2022: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has declared ICSE (Class 10) and ISC (Class 12) semester 1 final exam results today. Students can check the Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2022 Semester 1 result from the official website — cisce.org, results.cisce.org. The CISCE Semester 1 Exam Results has been released today at 10:00 AM.

The CISCE Board has provided the provision of rechecking facility. In case of any doubt regarding the marks, students can apply for rechecking of ICSE, ISC results by visiting the official website till February 10, 2022(10:00 AM).

CISCE Result 2022: Here’s How You can apply for rechecking of ISC and ICSE papers

Go to the official website of the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations, cisce.org.

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, ‘ apply for rechecking ‘ depending on ICSE or ISC papers.

‘ depending on ICSE or ISC papers. Now, select the subjects you want to send for a recheck. Students must keep in mind that the application can only be submitted once.

Pay the required application fee. The application fee is non-refundable.

Now, click on submit.

Students must note that the Recheck charges for ICSE will be Rs 1000 per paper and for ISC will be Rs 1000 per subject. The Council will open the online portal for requesting rechecking of CISCE results for three days(Feb 7 to Feb 10, 2022).