CISCE Class 12 Board Exams 2023 Concludes; Tentative Dates, Supplementary Exam Details Here

CISCE ISC 12th Result 2023 Date and Time: The students can check the CISCE 12th results 2023 on the official websites — cisce.org, and results.cisce.org.

ISC 12th Result 2023 Date and Time: Finally! A sigh of relief for the students. The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has concluded the Indian School Certificate(Class 12) examination today, March 31, 2023. The CISCE 12th board exam ended with the Environmental Science paper. Now, the Board is expected to declare the result for the Indian School Certificate (ISC) examination anytime soon. The students can check the CISCE 12th results 2023 on the official websites — cisce.org, and results.cisce.org.

Once declared, students can check and download their ISC mark sheet using unique IDs, index numbers, and captcha codes. Check important websites, tentative result date and time, and steps to check marksheet.

ISC 12th result 2023 – Highlights

Exam conducting authority – Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE)

– Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) ISC Class 12 Exam dates – Feb 13 to March 31, 2023

– Feb 13 to March 31, 2023 ISC 12th result date: to be announced soon

CISCE ISC 12th Result 2023 – Check Tentative Date And Time

The Indian School Certificate Year 2023 Examination results will be issued through the Conveners to the Heads

of Schools in the month of May 2023. The results will NOT be available from the office of CISCE in New Delhi. Queries about the results by candidates/parents/guardians will not be entertained by CISCE. However, the CISCE is yet to disclose the date and time for the CISCE 12th result 2023.

How to Check ISC Class 12 Result 2023 Through Official Website?

Visit the official website of the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examination at cisce.org. On the homepage, click on the link that reads,” Download ISC (Class 12)Result 2023.” Enter the login credentials such as Unique identification number and index number Your ISC Class 12 Marksheet will be displayed on the screen. Download the result and take a printout of it for future reference.

CISCE ISC 12th Result 2023: Last Date For Retaining Answer Scripts

CISCE does not undertake to retain answer scripts of the candidates later than 60 days from the day of the declaration of results. The same shall be destroyed thereafter. “For enquiries concerning examination results, attention is invited to Section H under CHAPTER II on page 6 of the INDIAN SCHOOL CERTIFICATE EXAMINATION YEAR 2023 REGULATIONS & SYLLABUSES. Note: Applications for recheck of answer scripts must be submitted online and must be received by CISCE’s office not later than SEVEN days from the day of declaration of the ISC Year 2023 Examination results,” reads the official notification.

Candidates who are entered as regular candidates for the ISC Year 2023 Examination and who fail to secure Pass Certificates will be permitted to reappear for the ISC Examination in the Year 2024, but not thereafter, without further attendance, at an affiliated and registered school.

Candidates who are awarded Pass Certificates at the ISC Examination, may appear for a Supplementary Pass Certificate in one or more subjects in the ISC Year 2024 Examination. Such candidates must choose only those subjects, which they had offered in the previous ISC Examination. Entries of candidates wishing to re-appear for the ISC Examination in the Year 2024 can be submitted ONLINE during the months of August and September 2023 through the Heads of Schools concerned. Candidates who fail to secure Pass Certificates (Pass Certificate Not Awarded) will be permitted to appear for the Compartment Examination in any ONE subject in which they have not secured the Pass Mark. However, the candidates should have secured the Pass Mark in English (Compulsory) and two other subjects in the ISC Year 2023 Examination to be eligible to appear for the Compartment Examination. The entries of all such candidates will be submitted online to CISCE by the Head of the school concerned.

For more details, candidates can check the official website of the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examination.

For more details, candidates can check the official website of the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examination.