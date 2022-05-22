ISC Biology Semester 2 2022: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations, CISCE will conduct ISC Semester 2 Biology (Paper 1) exam tomorrow, May 23, 2022. The exam is scheduled to begin at 2:00 PM and end at 3:30 PM. Those who are preparing for the examination can visit the CISCE official website —cisce.org — to download the sample paper, check-marking scheme, syllabus, and more.Also Read - BECIL Recruitment 2022: Registration For 86 Data Entry Operator Posts Ends Today; Apply Now at becil.com

For the convenience of the students, we have provided you with the details related to the exam, specimen question paper, and others. Scroll down the article to know more about it.

ISC Biology Semester 2 2022: Check Specimen Paper Pattern

The ISC Biology specimen paper has 35 marks.

paper has 35 marks. Candidates are allowed an additional 10 minutes for only reading the paper.

They must NOT start writing during this time.

Candidates are allowed one and half hours (90 minutes) to solve the paper.

Internal choices have been provided in one question in Section B and one question in Section C.

“The intended marks for questions or parts of questions are given in brackets. [ ],” reads the ISC biology specimen paper.

ISC Biology Semester 2 2022: Check Marking Scheme

Section A consists of 7 marks.

In section B, there are eight questions for 16 marks.

In section C, there are four questions of 3 marks each.

In total, section C consists of 12 marks.

How to Download ISC Specimen Question Paper?

Visit the official website of the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations — cisce.org .

. On the Homepage, click on ISC Class 12 section.

section. Now click on the Specimen Question Papers option.

Select the subject and class.

Your Specimen question paper will appear on the screen.

Download it and take a printout of it for future reference.

For more details, one can download the ISC Biology Semester 2 2022 Specimen Paper from the direct link given below: