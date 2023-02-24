Home

CISCE Class 12 Chemistry Exam 2023 on Feb 27; Check ISC Specimen Paper, Exam Day Guidelines Here

CISCE Class 12 Board Exam 2023: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examination(CISCE) will be holding the ISC Class 12 Chemistry - Paper 1 (Theory) Exam 2023 on February 27, 2023. Check specimen paper and other details.

Check ISC Specimen Paper, Exam Day Guidelines Here

CISCE Class 12 Board Exam 2023: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examination(CISCE) will be holding the ISC Class 12 Chemistry – Paper 1 (Theory) Exam 2023 on February 27, 2023. The Class 12 students who are planning to appear for the exam can check the ISC specimen papers, exam day guidelines, and other details regarding the examination here.

Students appearing for the board examination are advised to solve the specimen papers because it will give them a good idea of what type of questions will be asked and how long it will take to answer each question. As per CISCE Class 12 Datesheet 2023, the ISC Chemistry – Paper 1 (Theory) Exam will be conducted from 2:00 PM onwards for a duration of three hours. The students would leave the examination hall by 5:00 PM.

Students will not be permitted to begin the paper during the first 15 minutes, as those 15 minutes are reserved for them to thoroughly read the question paper. The question papers for examinations scheduled to begin at 2:00 P.M. will be distributed to the candidates at 1:45 P.M. It is advised that all precautions against Covid – 19 may be taken during the conduct of the ISC 2023 Examination at the Examination centres.

CISCE Board Exam 2023: Check Exam Day, Date Time

Day & Date Time Subject/Paper Duration Monday, February 27, 2023 2.00 P.M Chemistry – Paper 1 (Theory) 3 hrs

ISC Time Table 2023: Check Important Guidelines, Paper Pattern Here

As per the Specimen paper, the paper has been divided into two sections – Section A and B. Section A is compulsory. Students have to attempt any four from Section B. Section A is MCQ-based questions. Eligible students can check and download the subject-wise specimen papers from the official website of the Board at cisce.org. The sample paper is attached below for the candidates’ convenience. ISC Class 12 Chemistry 2023 Specimen Paper PDF Download Candidates must bring their ISC admit card/hall ticket to their respective exam centres; those who do not have their admit cards will be denied entry. For more details, check the official website of the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE).

