CISCE Class 12th Board Exams 2024: ISC Chemistry Exam Postponed Due to ‘Unforeseen Circumstances’
CISCE Class 12th Board Exams 2024: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has postponed the Indian School Certificate(Class 12th) Chemistry Paper 1 (Theory) Examination, scheduled for today(Monday), due to unforeseen circumstances. ‘The ISC Year 2024 Chemistry Paper 1 (Theory) Examination, scheduled for Monday, 26th February 2024, has been postponed due to unforeseen circumstances,’ reads the notice. The Board will conduct the Chemistry Paper 1 (Theory) examination on March 21, 2024, at 2:00 PM.
