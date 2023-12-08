Home

CISCE Date Sheet 2024: ICSE 10th, ISC 12th Exam Timetable OUT At Cisce.Org; PDF Inside, Result in May

ICSE Date Sheet 2024: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has released the datesheet for the Indian School Certificate(Class 12) and Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (Class 10) examinations. As per the CISCE Date Sheet 2024, the Board will conduct the CISCE Class 12 exam from February 12, 2024. Candidates can access and download the ICSE Class 10/ISC Class 12 timetable once it’s published by visiting the official website at . Typically, the date sheets are released approximately 45 days before the exams. Meanwhile, ICSE Class 10th Board Exams 2024 is slated to begin from February 21.

CISCE Date Sheet 2024: ISC 12th Exam Schedule Here

The CISCE ISC Class 12th Exam will begin with English Paper 1(English Language) and will conclude with Environmental Science – Paper I (Theory) on April 3, 2024. The question papers for the examinations scheduled to begin at 9:00 AM will be distributed to the candidates at 8: 45 AM. The question papers for the examination scheduled to begin at 2:00 PM will be distributed to the candidates at 1:45 PM. In addition to the time indicated on the timetable for writing the paper, 15 minutes is given for reading the question paper. The Indian School Certificate Year 2024 examination results will be declared in the month of May 2024. The results will not be available from the office of CISCE in New Delhi.

CISCE Date Sheet 2024: ICSE Class 10th Exam Schedule Here

The CISCE ICSE Class 10th Exam will begin with English Language – English Paper 1 on February 21 and will conclude with Art Part 4(Applied Art) on March 28, 2024. In addition to the time indicated on the timetable for writing the paper, 15 minutes is given for reading the question paper.

CISCE Datesheet 2024: How to Check CISCE ISC Class 12/ICSE Class 10 Timetable?

Visit the official website of the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examination at cisce.org.

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Download ICSE(Class 10)Datesheet 2024/Download ISC (Class 12) Datesheet 2024.”

Your ICSE Class 10 Timetable 2024/ISC Class 12 Timetable 2024 will be displayed on the screen.

will be displayed on the screen. Download the timetable and take a printout of it for future reference.

