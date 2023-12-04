Home

CISCE Date Sheet 2024: ICSE 10th, ISC 12th Exam Timetable Soon at cisce.org; Expected Dates

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) will release the datesheet for the Indian School Certificate(Class 12) and Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (Class 10) examination anytime soon.

CISCE Board Exams 2024: ISC, ICSE Timetable Expected Date And Time; Here’s What We Know

ICSE Date Sheet 2024: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) will release the datesheet for the Indian School Certificate(Class 12) and Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (Class 10) examination anytime soon. Going by the media reports, the Board is expected to release the CISCE Class 10 and Class 12 Datesheet 2024 this week. However, an official confirmation from the Board Official is awaited. Candidates can access and download the ICSE Class 10/ISC Class 12 timetable once it’s published by visiting the official website at cisce.org. Typically, the date sheets are released approximately 45 days before the exams.

According to past trends, the date sheet is likely to be released during the initial week of December 2023. For instance, in 2022, the ICSE and ISC Timetable was published on December 1. Candidates can reasonably anticipate the release of the 2024 timetable in the upcoming period. Based on past trends, the examinations are likely to begin by the third week of February 2024. The class 10 examinations took place from February 27 to March 29 in 2023, while the class 12 examinations spanned from February 13 to March 31 during the same year.

CISCE Datesheet 2024: How to Check CISCE ISC Class 12/ICSE Class 10 Timetable?

Visit the official website of the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examination at cisce.org.

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Download ICSE(Class 10)Datesheet 2024/Download ISC (Class 12) Datesheet 2024.”

Your ICSE Class 10 Timetable 2024/ISC Class 12 Timetable 2024 will be displayed on the screen.

will be displayed on the screen. Download the timetable and take a printout of it for future reference.

Following the release of the timetable, the board will publish the Class 10, and 12 admit cards for the board exams on the official website. Students can check and download the ICSE Class 10/ ISC Class 12th timetable, once released, by visiting the official website at . For more details, check the official website of the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE).

