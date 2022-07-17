New Delhi: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examination(CISCE) has finally declared the ICSE Class 10th Result 2022 today, July 17, 2022, at 5:00 PM. The candidates can access the ICSE 10th result 2022 through the official website- cisce.org. This year, a total of 110 class 10 students figure in the top three rank holders list for the Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) exam with a difference of one mark each between the three ranks.Also Read - Agniveer SSR Recruitment 2022: Register For 2800 Posts Before July 22| Check Notification, Eligibility Here

While four candidates have shared the top rank with 499 marks out of 500, 34 students are at the second spot with 498 marks. Meanwhile, the third rank has been shared by 72 candidates with 497 marks out of 500. Hargun Kaur Matharu (Pune), Anika Gupta (Kanpur), Pushkar Tripathi(Balrampur), and Kanishka Mittal(Lucknow) have topped the examination with 99.80 percent this year.

Check ICSE Topper’s Reaction

"It feels good to be on the top of the merit list. It is a big motivation. Last year, there was no merit list due to the pandemic, I am glad this year they have come up with ranks," Matharu said to news agency PTI. Similarly, Kanishka Mittal said the experiment with two semesters will impact her overall performance but is glad that the results proved "otherwise".

Check ICSE Topper List 2022 Here

Name of the Student Percentage of the Student RANK Secured HARGUN KAUR MATHARU 99.80% 1 ANIKA GUPTA 99.80% 1 PUSHKAR TRIPATHI 99.80% 1 KANISHKA MITTAL 99.80% 1 VED RAJ 99.60% 2 SANDHYA S 99.60% 2 AMOLIKA AMIT MUKHERJEE 99.60% 2 AADYA GAUR 99.60% 2 VIDHI CHAUHAN 99.60% 2 VEDAANG KHARYA 99.60% 2 SARIYA KHAN 99.60% 2 RAEENA KAUSAR 99.60% 2 KSHITIJ NARAYAN 99.60% 2 ABHAY KUMAR SINGHANIA 99.60% 2 BAIDURYA GHOSH 99.60% 2

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has announced a merit list after two years as results were declared on the basis of an alternative assessment scheme after exams could not be conducted due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

ICSE Class 10 Result 2022: Check Pass Percentage Here

The pass percentage for girls (99.98 per cent) is marginally higher than that for boys (99.97 per cent).

Pass Percentage for Girls: 99.98 per cent

Pass Percentage for Boys: 99.97 per cent

Overall pass percentage: 99.97 per cent.

Earlier on Saturday, CISCE announced that marks of both first and second semesters were given equal weightage in the final score and the candidates who did not appear for either semester 1 or 2 examinations would be marked absent and their results would not be declared.

(With Inputs From PTI)