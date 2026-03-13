Home

Education

CISCE ICSE, ISC board exams 2026 Cancelled: ICSE Class 10th, ISC Class 12th exam cancelled in UAE amid Iran war

CISCE ICSE, ISC board exams 2026 Cancelled: ICSE Class 10th, ISC Class 12th exam cancelled in UAE amid Iran war

The board cancelled the Class 10 (ICSE) and Class 12 (ISC) board exams for all centres in the UAE

CISCE ICSE, ISC board exams 2026 Cancelled: ICSE Class 10th, ISC Class 12th exam cancelled in UAE amid Iran war

In view of the escalating tensions in the Middle East, the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has taken a big decision. The board cancelled the Class 10 (ICSE) and Class 12 (ISC) board exams for all centres in the UAE

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.