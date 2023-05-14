Home

CISCE Result 2023: Not Happy With Marks? Here’s What ICSE, ISC Students Can Do

The ICSE and ISC results will be made available to the schools in the form of online transcripts and result tabulation.

CISCE Result 2023: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has declared the result for the Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE Class 10) and Indian School Certificate (ISC Class 12) examination, today, May 14, 2023. The CISCE ICSE, ISC Result 2023 has been declared today, at 3:00 PM. Students, unsatisfied with the Class 10 ICSE and Class 12 ISC marks, can apply for revaluation, or rechecking, of OMR sheets till May 21, 2023. The ICSE and ISC results will be made available to the schools in the form of online transcripts and result tabulation.

As per the CISCE press release, the individual candidates can apply for the rechecking of their results using the apply for recheck button available on the official website — cisce.org. In order to apply for the rechecking of the marksheets, candidates are required to make the payment of the prescribed fee per subject.

Name of the Event Amount ICSE class 10th rechecking fee per subject Rs 1,000 ISC class 12th rechecking fee per subject Rs 1,000

