CISCE ISC Class 12 Result 2022: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examination(CISCE) will soon declare the ISC Class 12 Semester 2 Result 2022. Once released, candidates can download the ISC 12th Result through the official website, cisce.org, results.cisce.org. However, it is to be noted that the Board Officials have not announced a specific date and time for the declaration of class 12 results.

To check the ISC Board result 2022, students will have to enter their Index number and UID in the online login window. The Board has conducted the ISC Semester 2 exams between April 26 till June 13, 2022.

Official Website to Download CISCE ISC Class 12 Result 2022

cisce.org results.cisce.org.

How to Download CISCE ISC Class 12 Result 2022?

Students can follow the steps mentioned below to check the CISCE ISC Class 12th result 2022.

Visit the official website of CISCE, i.e. cisce.org.

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “DECLARATION OF THE ISC (CLASS XII) YEAR 2022 EXAMINATION RESULTS or ISC Result 2022.”

Enter the login credentials such as UID Index number and other details.

Your ISC Class 12 Marksheet will be displayed on the screen.

will be displayed on the screen. Take a print of the ISC Board result 2022 and keep it safe for future use.

CISCE ISC Result 2022 Marking Scheme

Candidates who did not appear for either semester 1 or semester 2 examination will be marked absent and the result will not be declared. “The overall result i.e. – Pass Certificate Awarded or Pass Certificate Not Awarded/ Eligible for Compartment Examination will only be declared after completion of the Semester 2 Examination,” a CISCE statement issued earlier said.

CISCE ISC Class 12 Result 2022 — Highlights