Home

Education

CISCE ISC Class 12th Board Exams 2024 Begins Tomorrow; Check Reporting Time, Prohibited Items, Guidelines

CISCE ISC Class 12th Board Exams 2024 Begins Tomorrow; Check Reporting Time, Prohibited Items, Guidelines

CISCE Board Exams 2024: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) will conduct the Indian School Certificate(Class 12) Year 2024 examination between February 12 to April 3, 2

CISCE Board Exams 2024: ISC, ICSE Timetable Expected Date And Time; Here’s What We Know

CISCE Board Exams 2024: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) will conduct the Indian School Certificate(Class 12) Year 2024 examination between February 12 to April 3, 2024. The examination will begin on February 12 with English-Paper 1(English Language) followed by English-Paper 2(Literature in English) on English 13, 2024. The examination will conclude the Class 12th examination on April 3, 2024. Check the list of guidelines and other details here.

Trending Now

Be seated in the Examination Hall/Room five minutes before the time fixed for the start of the examination (including reading time) in the subject.

If you are late, you will be required to give a satisfactory explanation and reason to the Supervising Examiner. Except in exceptional circumstances, a paper will not be given to you if you are more than half an hour late. Absolute. punctuality is essential. You are not allowed to leave the Examination Hall/Room before the conclusion of the paper.

If an Examination Paper for which you are not entered is handed to you, or if the questions indicate that a map or any other stationery should also have been given to you bring it to the attention of the Supervising Examiner of once.

Read carefully any general direction that may be given at the head of a paper, e.g. directions regarding number of questions that should be attempted, etc.

You may like to read

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.