ISC, ICSE Board Exam 2021 Time Table: The Council For The Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) on Monday revised the dates for the upcoming ICSE and ISC board exam 2021. As per the revised timetable, the ISC Class 12 board examination will now be held from April 8 to June 18, while the ICSE Class 10 board exam 2021 is scheduled from May 4 to June 7. Also Read - CBSE & ICSE Board Exams 2021: Top 7 Things to do For Preparation |Watch Video

According to the CISCE notice, the board exam dates have been rescheduled ‘due to unavoidable circumstances’. The ICSE and ISC timetable is available on the official website – cisce.org. Also Read - CISCE Announces Board Exams Date Sheet: Check Class 10th ICSE, 12th ISC Official Timetable Here

ISC, ICSE Board Exam 2021: Which subject paper dates have been revised? Also Read - CBSE Board Exam 2021 Guide: Top 5 Effective Preparation Tips to Score More Than 90 Per Cent marks

For Class 10th board exam, the CISCE has revised dates for Economics (Elective 2), Art Paper 2, Art Paper 3, and Art Paper 4.

Subject Revised Date Earlier Date Economics (Group 2 Elective) May 4 May 13 Art Paper 2 May 22 May 15 Art Paper 3 May 29 May 22 Art Paper 4 June 5 May 29

For Class 12th board exam, the CISCE has revised dates for Business Studies, Hospitality Management, English Paper 2, Art Paper 1, Art Paper 4, Art Paper 5, Biotechnology (Paper 1) and Home Science (Paper 1).