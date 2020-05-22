New Delhi: Four days after the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) announced the schedule of the remainder of its class 10th and 12th board exams, the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) on Friday announced the schedule of its pending class 10th and 12th board exams. Also Read - CICSE Exams 2020: Board Asks Schools to Provisionally Promote Class 10 Students, Begin Online Classes

The schedule was released by the CISCE through a press release today. While six papers of ICSE (class 10th) will take place from July 2-12, eight papers of ISC (class 12th) will be conducted from July 1-14. Also Read - After CBSE, ICSE Board Postpones Class 10 And 12 Board Exams Over Coronavirus Outbreak

Here’s the revised schedule:

ICSE

July 2: Geography (Paper 2) (11:00 AM; 2 hours)

July 4: Art (Paper 4) (11:00 AM; 3 hours)

July 6: Group 3 (Elective) (11:00 AM; 2 hours)/ Technical Drawing Applications (3 hours)

July 8: Hindi (11:00 AM; 3 hours)

July 10: Biology (Science Paper 3) (11:00 AM; 2 hours)

July 12: Economics (Group 2 Elective) (11:00 AM; 2 hours)

CBSE

July 1: Biology (Paper 1) Theory (11:00 AM; 3 hours)

July 3: Business Studies (11:00 AM; 3 hours)

July 5: Geography (11:00 AM; 3 hours)

July 7: Psychology (11:00 AM; 3 hours)

July 9: Sociology (11:00 AM; 3 hours)

July 11: Home Science (Paper 1) Theory (11:00 AM; 3 hours)

July 13: Elective English (11:00 AM; 3 hours)

July 14: Art 5-Craft (11:00 AM; 3 hours)

Notably, the CISCE postponed both ICSE and ISC exams, till further notice, on March 19, a day after the CBSE announced postponement of its exams. The exams were called off due to the coronavirus pandemic, which has, thus far, affected nearly 1.2 lakh people in India, leading to over 3,000 deaths as well.