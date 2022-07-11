CISCE Semester 2 Result 2022 Latest News: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations(CISCE) will soon declare the ICSE Semester 2 and ISC Semester 2 result 2022. As per several media reports, the Class 10 Result 2022 and Class 12 Result 2022 is likely to be declared on July 15, 2022. Once the result is out, candidates can download it through the Board’s official website, cisce.org. However, it is to be noted that the Board Officials have not announced any specific date and time for the declaration of class 10 and 12 results.Also Read - JKBOSE 10th Result 2022 Jammu Division to Release Soon; Here's How to Check Scores at jkbose.nic.in

ICSE, ISC Semester 2 Results 2022: Official Websites to Check CISCE Scorecard?

ICSE, ISC Semester 2 Results 2022 Date Time

As per several media reports, the Class 10 Result 2022 and Class 12 Result 2022 is likely to be declared on July 15, 2022. The final board exam result will be released after compiling the results of both semesters.

Credentials Required to Check ICSE, ISC Semester 2 Results 2022

To download the Class 10 and 12 mark sheet, a candidate need to enter his/her unique identification number and index number.

How to Download ISC, ICSE Semester 2 Marksheet?

The ICSE Class 10th semester 2 results 2022 as well as the ISC 12th Semester 2 results 2022 will be sent to the respective schools for all students. Later, the school heads will then be able to download these results for everyone and share them with students.

Below are the steps to download ICSE, ISC Semester 2 Results 2022.

Go to the official website of the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations at cisce.org and results.cisce.org

and On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “ ICSE Semester 2/ ISC Semester 2 result 2022 .”

.” Enter the required login credentials such as UID Index number and other details.

Your ICSE Class 10 Marksheet and ISC Class 12 Marksheet will be displayed on the screen.

and will be displayed on the screen. Download the scorecard and take a printout of it for future reference.

Check Passing Marks

The students need to secure a minimum of 33% in aggregate and overall to clear the ICSE 10th exams.

When Were ISC, ICSE Semester 2 Exam Conducted?

This year, the CISCE Board has conducted the exams in two semesters. The ICSE semester 2 examination was held from April 25 till May 20, 2022. The ISC Semester 2 exams were between April 26 till June 13, 2022.