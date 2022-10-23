ICSE Sample Papers 2023 Latest News: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has released the Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) Class 10 exam specimen question paper for all the subjects for the 2023 examination. Interested students can check and download the sample papers from the official website of the Board at cisce.org. With the help of the ICSE Class 10 sample question papers/ specimen question papers 2023, a student will know more about the board exam pattern, types of questions, marking scheme, and others.Also Read - COMEDK UGET Counselling 2022 Round 2 Phase 2 Choice Filling Process Tomorrow, Here's How to Apply at comedk.org

How to Download ICSE Class 10 Specimen Question Papers?

Visit the official website of the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) at cisce.org .

. On the homepage, go to the “I.C.S.E Class X” section.

Now click on the “Specimen Question Papers” option.

Click on “SPECIMEN QUESTION PAPERS ICSE – CLASS X.” Now click “Year 2023.”

The ICSE Specimen question papers for class 10 will be displayed on the screen.

will be displayed on the screen. Click on the desired subject and download the sample paper for future reference.

ICSE Class 10 Sample Papers 2023

For the convenience of the students, we have provided you with sample papers for various subjects. Click on the desired subject and the sample paper will be displayed on the screen.

Check Subject-Wise ICSE 10th Specimen Question Papers