ISC, ICSE Result 2022 Latest Update: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations(CISCE) will soon announce the ICSE Semester 2 and ISC Semester 2 result 2022. Once released, candidates can download the CISCE Result 2022 from the Board's official website, cisce.org. As per several media reports, the ICSE Class 10 Semester 2 Result 2022 is likely to be declared on July 16, 2022.

Speaking to Careers 360, a CISCE official said, "The evaluation process for ICSE, Class 10 was completed last month, while the ISC, 12th evaluation process is yet to be completed. The council will announce both 10th, 12th results 2022 in July; ICSE results will be announced next week and ISC results by month-end."

To download the Class 10 and 12 mark sheet, a candidate need to enter his/her unique identification number and index number. However, it is to be noted that the Board Officials have not announced a specific date and time for the declaration of class 10 and 12 results.

Check Official Website to Download ISC, ICSE Scorecard 2022

How to Download ISC, ICSE Semester 2 Marksheet?

Visit the official website of the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations at cisce.org

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “ ICSE Semester 2/ ISC Semester 2 result 2022 .”

.” Enter the login credentials such as UID Index number and other details.

Your ICSE Class 10 Marksheet and ISC Class 12 Marksheet will be displayed on the screen.

and will be displayed on the screen. Download the mark sheet and take a printout of it for future reference.

It is to be noted that ICSE Class 10th semester 2 results 2022 will be sent to the respective schools for all students. Later, the school heads will then be able to download these results for everyone and share them with students.