CISF ASI Recruitment 2021: Those who want to join security forces, here comes a piece of good news for them. The candidates should apply for the posts of Assistant Sub Inspector (CISF ASI Recruitment 2021) in the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) today itself as tomorrow i.e. February 5 is the last date of application.

Candidates who have not yet applied for CISF ASI Recruitment 2021 for these posts, can apply now for these posts (CISF ASI Recruitment 2021) by visiting the official website of CISF cisf.gov.in.

Apart from this, candidates can also apply for these posts directly through this link https://www.cisfrectt.in/ . Also, you can see the official notifications by clicking this link https://www.cisf.gov.in/cisfeng/wp-content/uploads/2020/12/2895.pdf .

The interested candidates should send application to DISG through the appropriate channel by February 5, 2021. Notably, the application is sought for a total of 690 posts.

Date of application: 4 January 2021

Last date for application: 5 February 2021

Eligibility Criteria: The candidate should be a graduate from a recognized university.

Age limit: The candidates should be 35 years by August 1, 2020. They should not have been born before 2 August 1985.

Selection process: The Selection will be done by written test, Physical Standard Test, Physical Efficiency Test, Medical Examination.

How to apply:

1) First you need to open the website https://www.cisf.gov.in/

2) Then click on Recruitment on the home page.

3) Click on the ASI Recruitment link.

4) There will be notification and application form.

5) The application form should be filled in properly and take a print-out and sent to the address disclosed in the notification.