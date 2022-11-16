CISF Recruitment 2022: Apply For 787 Constable/Tradesmen Posts at cisfrectt.in. Read Details Here
CISF Recruitment 2022: The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) has released a recruitment notification. Interested candidates can apply by visiting the official website at cisfrectt.in.
CISF Recruitment 2022: The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) has released a recruitment notification, inviting male and female Indian citizens for filling up the temporary posts of Constable/Tradesmen in the Central Industrial Security Force. Interested candidates can apply by visiting the official website at cisfrectt.in. The registration process will begin from November 21. The last date to submit the application form is December 20, 2022. A total of 787 vacant posts will be filled through this recruitment drive. One can check the important dates, vacancies, application form and other details here.
CISF Recruitment 2022: Check Important Dates Here
- The online application form begins: November 21, 2022
- Last date to apply: December 20, 2022
CISF Vacancy 2022
Total: 779 posts
- Const. / Cook: 304 posts
- Const. / Cobbler: 6 posts
- Const./Tailor: 27 posts
- Const. / Barber: 102 posts
- Const. / Washer-man: 118 posts
- Const. / Sweeper: 199 posts
- Const. / Painter: 01 post
- Const. / Mason: 12 posts
- Const. / Plumber: 04 posts
- Const. / Mali: 03 posts
- Const. / Welder: 03 posts
Back-log vacancies
- Const. / Cobbler: 01 post
- Const. / Barber: 7 posts
CISF Eligibility Criteria: Check Educational Qualifications here
- CISF Educational Qualification: Matriculation or its equivalent from a recognised board for skilled trades on or before closing date of receipt of online Application Form. (i.e. Barber, Boot Maker/Cobbler, Tailor, Cook, Mason, Mali, Painter, Plumber, Washer Man and Welder). Industrial Training Institute trained personnel will be preferred.
CISF Recruitment 2022: Check Age Limit
Between 18 to 23 years as on 01.08.2022. Candidates should not have been born earlier than 02/08/1999 and later than 01/08/2004.
CISF Recruitment 2022: Check Application Fee
- Fee payable : Rs.100/- (Rupees one hundred only).
- Female candidates and those candidates belonging to Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST) and Ex-servicemen (ESM) eligible for reservation are exempted from payment of application fee
CISF Selection Criteria
Candidates who want to apply for the posts mentioned above can check the educational qualification and selection criteria from the detailed notification shared below.
DIRECT LINK: DOWNLOAD CISF Recruitment NOTIFICATION 2022
HOW TO APPLY FOR CISF Recruitment 2022?
Applications must be submitted in online mode at the official website of CISF i.e. www.cisfrectt.in. For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website.
