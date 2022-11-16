CISF Recruitment 2022: Apply For 787 Constable/Tradesmen Posts at cisfrectt.in. Read Details Here

CISF Recruitment 2022: The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) has released a recruitment notification, inviting male and female Indian citizens for filling up the temporary posts of Constable/Tradesmen in the Central Industrial Security Force. Interested candidates can apply by visiting the official website at cisfrectt.in. The registration process will begin from November 21. The last date to submit the application form is December 20, 2022. A total of 787 vacant posts will be filled through this recruitment drive. One can check the important dates, vacancies, application form and other details here.

CISF Recruitment 2022: Check Important Dates Here

The online application form begins: November 21, 2022

Last date to apply: December 20, 2022

CISF Vacancy 2022

Total: 779 posts

Const. / Cook: 304 posts

Const. / Cobbler: 6 posts

Const./Tailor: 27 posts

Const. / Barber: 102 posts

Const. / Washer-man: 118 posts

Const. / Sweeper: 199 posts

Const. / Painter: 01 post

Const. / Mason: 12 posts

Const. / Plumber: 04 posts

Const. / Mali: 03 posts

Const. / Welder: 03 posts

Back-log vacancies

Const. / Cobbler: 01 post

Const. / Barber: 7 posts

CISF Eligibility Criteria: Check Educational Qualifications here

CISF Educational Qualification: Matriculation or its equivalent from a recognised board for skilled trades on or before closing date of receipt of online Application Form. (i.e. Barber, Boot Maker/Cobbler, Tailor, Cook, Mason, Mali, Painter, Plumber, Washer Man and Welder). Industrial Training Institute trained personnel will be preferred.

CISF Recruitment 2022: Check Age Limit

Between 18 to 23 years as on 01.08.2022. Candidates should not have been born earlier than 02/08/1999 and later than 01/08/2004.

CISF Recruitment 2022: Check Application Fee

Fee payable : Rs.100/- (Rupees one hundred only).

Female candidates and those candidates belonging to Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST) and Ex-servicemen (ESM) eligible for reservation are exempted from payment of application fee

CISF Selection Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts mentioned above can check the educational qualification and selection criteria from the detailed notification shared below.

DIRECT LINK: DOWNLOAD CISF Recruitment NOTIFICATION 2022

HOW TO APPLY FOR CISF Recruitment 2022?

Applications must be submitted in online mode at the official website of CISF i.e. www.cisfrectt.in. For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website.