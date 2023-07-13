Home

CISF Head Constable/Min-2019 Recruitment: Admit Card Out At cisfrectt.in, Direct Link Here

CISF Head Constable/Min-2019 Recruitment: The CISF written examination for the post of Head Constable/Min-2019 will be conducted on July 23, July 30, and August 6, 2023.

CISF aims to fill out 429 Head Constable (Ministerial) vacancies.

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) has put out the admit card for the post of Head Constable/ Min-2019. Applicants can download their hall tickets by directly visiting the official website cisfrectt.in. It must be noted that the written examination will be conducted on three consecutive Sundays i.e. on July 23, July 30, and August 6, 2023. In order to download their CISF hall tickets, candidates will have to enter their login ID and password on the website. The recruitment is being done to fill out 429 Head Constable (Ministerial( posts.

“All affected candidates are advised to take a printout of the e-admit card for appearing in the written examination from the given website by using their login ID and Password. Candidates are advised to strictly adhere to the reporting time at the venue mentioned in their admit cards and bring all necessary documents mentioned in e-admit cards, if any,” reads the notification.

CISF HC/Min 2019 Admit Card: Steps To Download

To start the downloading process, you will have to first visit the official website at cisfrectt.in. Then, locate the “Login” link on the homepage and go to “HC-Ministerial 2019” In the next step, you will be required to key in your login details. This will display your admit card on the screen. Check the details printed on the admit card and download for further use.Direct link here.

CISF Head Constable/Min-2019 Recruitment Process

Notably, the Notification to recruit Head Constable/ Min-2019 was released on 21 January 2019. The online applications for the same ended on 25 February 2019. The selection process for CISF HC recruitment includes a physical efficiency test. Those who qualify the physical round take part in the next levels, which includes a written examination.

Selected candidates will get a salary between Rs 25,500 and Rs 81,100. It is advisable for the candidates to read the eligibility criteria before proceeding further with the CISF head constable recruitment process. Those seeking to appear in the written examination must ensure that they carry the CISF admit card to the examination hall. For more details about the recruitment process, applicants can visit the CISF website.

