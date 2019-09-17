CISF Recruitment 2019: The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) has officially released a notification seeking recruitment for the 914 Constable (Tradesmen) posts which includes cook, cobbler, carpenter, barber, sweeper, painter, mason, plumber, mason, mali and electrician, washer-man, stated a report.

Interested male candidates can apply for the recruitment from September 23 to October 22, 2019.

All the shortlisted candidates have to take up the Physical Efficiency Test, Physical Standard Test, Trade Test, and documentation process upon intimation. After clearing all these levels, candidates will be required to appear for an OMR based written exam. Notably, the exam is bilingual, i.e., in English and Hindi languages. The next step is the Medical Test.

Here are the eligibility criteria for CISF Recruitment 2019:

1) Only male candidates can apply for the CISF posts.

2) Candidates must have cleared their matriculation examination and obtained a certificate for the same from a recognized board.

3) Industrial Training Institute trained personnel are highly preferred by CISF for the recruitment.