CISF recruitment 2021: The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) has invited ex-army personnel to apply for the posts of SI (Exe.), ASI (Exe.), Head Constable/GD, and Constable/GD on a contractual basis. Initially, the selected candidates will be engaged for a period of one year. Later, the contract might be renewed for two more years. A total of 2000 vacancies for ex-army personnel have been announced. The age limit of the candidates should be below 50 years.

CISF recruitment 2021: Vacancy details

Total vacancies: 2000

Post-wise vacancy details:

SI: 63

ASI: 187

HC/ GD: 424

Constable/ GD: 1326

The Ex-Army personnel employed shall be paid fixed lump-sum remuneration as under:-

1) SI/Exe. 40,000/-

2) ASI/Exe. 35000/-

3) HC/GD 30,000/-

4) Constable/GD 25,000/-

The ex-Army personnel can apply for this recruitment by following these steps:

The application on the Proforma as per Annexure “I” should be filled and sent to the concerned application receiving authorities prescribed below along with the self-attested copies of following documents through E-Mail only duly endorsed in capital letters “APPLICATION FOR ENGAGEMENT OF ExARMY PERSONNEL ON CONTRACTUAL BASIS IN CISF” as subject of the said e-mail.

The said e-mail should contain the following attachments:-

(A)Attachment -1

(a) Filled in application form. ( in PDF Format)

(B) Attachment-2 – ( a to g in single PDF)

(a) Pension Payment Order (PPO)

(b) Date of Birth Certificate

(c) Service/Discharge Certificate

(d) Certificate of Educational Qualification

(e) Copy of identification card issued by the Indian Army on retirement

(f) Medical Fitness certificate by any Government Doctor.

(g) Filled-in Questionnaire Form as per Annexure „II‟.

(C) Attachment -3

(a) 1 recent passport size colour photograph. ( in JPEG Format and size between 50-

100 KB)

For more details on the CISF recruitment 2021, you check the official notification here.