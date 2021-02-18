CISF recruitment 2021: The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) has invited ex-army personnel to apply for the posts of SI (Exe.), ASI (Exe.), Head Constable/GD, and Constable/GD on a contractual basis. Initially, the selected candidates will be engaged for a period of one year. Later, the contract might be renewed for two more years. A total of 2000 vacancies for ex-army personnel have been announced. The age limit of the candidates should be below 50 years.
CISF recruitment 2021: Vacancy details
Total vacancies: 2000
Post-wise vacancy details:
SI: 63
ASI: 187
HC/ GD: 424
Constable/ GD: 1326
The Ex-Army personnel employed shall be paid fixed lump-sum remuneration as under:-
1) SI/Exe. 40,000/-
2) ASI/Exe. 35000/-
3) HC/GD 30,000/-
4) Constable/GD 25,000/-
The ex-Army personnel can apply for this recruitment by following these steps:
The application on the Proforma as per Annexure “I” should be filled and sent to the concerned application receiving authorities prescribed below along with the self-attested copies of following documents through E-Mail only duly endorsed in capital letters “APPLICATION FOR ENGAGEMENT OF ExARMY PERSONNEL ON CONTRACTUAL BASIS IN CISF” as subject of the said e-mail.
The said e-mail should contain the following attachments:-
(A)Attachment -1
(a) Filled in application form. ( in PDF Format)
(B) Attachment-2 – ( a to g in single PDF)
(a) Pension Payment Order (PPO)
(b) Date of Birth Certificate
(c) Service/Discharge Certificate
(d) Certificate of Educational Qualification
(e) Copy of identification card issued by the Indian Army on retirement
(f) Medical Fitness certificate by any Government Doctor.
(g) Filled-in Questionnaire Form as per Annexure „II‟.
(C) Attachment -3
(a) 1 recent passport size colour photograph. ( in JPEG Format and size between 50-
100 KB)
For more details on the CISF recruitment 2021, you check the official notification here.