New Delhi: The Central Industrial Security Force, CISF Tradesman Answer Key 2019 for the written exam released. The candidates who have appeared for the examination can download the CISF answer key from the official site, cisfrectt.in. The CISF Tradesman written exam was held on March 21, 2021. The CISF Tradesman Answer Key 2019 has been released for the post of Constable and Tradesman.

The vacant positions are available for Cook, Cobbler, Barber, Washer-man, Carpenter, Sweeper, Painter, Mason, Plumber, and Mali & Electrician. A total of 19196 candidates have appeared for the exam in 37 exam centres across the country.

CISF Constable PET/PST/Documentation verification was held in January 2020. CISF Tradesman/ Constable Recruitment 2019 have been held for filling 914 vacant posts.

For the convenience of the students, we have mentioned the steps through which the candidates can download the answer key:

Step 1: Visit the website of the CISF or Central Industrial Security Force i.e. cisfrectt.in

Step 2: Check the ‘Notice Board’ section flashing on the homepage.

Step 3: Click on the page link, “Answer Keys for Written Examination of recruitment to the post of Constable/Tradesman-2019”.

Step 4; You will be re-directed to a new window with a PDF page.

Step 5: Check and download the CISF Tradesman Answer Key 2019.

Step 6: Take a print of the CISF Tradesman Answer Key 2019 for any future reference.

The CISF Tradesman Answer Key 2019 will help the candidates to ascertain their mask. The candidates must note that the CISF Tradesman Answer Key 2019 contains the answers from Series A, B, C and D.

Those who qualify in the CISF Tradesman Recruitment 2019 exam will get a Level 3 per month salary, Rs. 21700 to 69100.