CISF Tradesman Constable Admit Card 2021: The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) has released an important notice regarding the stage 2 exam (Written Exam)for the post of Constable (Tradesman)-2019. The candidates who are preparing for the examination can check the notice on the website i.e. cisf.gov.in. Also Read - Good News: Satellite Phones For CRPF, CISF & Other Central Armed Police Forces in Remote Areas, Over 10 Lakh Employees to Benefit

CISF Tradesman Exam will be held on 21 March 2021. CISF Tradesman Admit Card will be uploaded on CISF website i.e. cisfrectt.in on 27 February 2021. According to the notice, a total of 19196 candidates are shortlisted to appear for the written exam in various zones across India as follow: Also Read - CISF ASI Recruitment 2021: Tomorrow Last Date to Apply For 690 Posts of Assistant Sub Inspector | Apply Now at cisf.gov.in

North Zone ARC – 4427 Also Read - Blast Near Israel Embassy in Delhi: States, Airports on Alert; Jaishankar, Doval Speak to Israeli Counterparts

NCR Zone ARC – 2940

Western Zone ARC – 1486

Central Zone ARC – 1051

Eastern Zone ARC – 2792

Southern Zone ARC – 4199

South East Zone ARC – 1871

NEZ ARC – 420

The candidates must note there will be 100 objective type questions on General Awareness / General Knowledge, Knowledge of elementary mathematics, Analytical Aptitude, Ability to observe and distinguish patterns and to test the basic knowledge of the candidate in Hindi/English to be answered on OMR Sheet.