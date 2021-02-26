CISF Tradesman Constable Admit Card 2021: The Central Industrial Security Force has announced that CISF Tradesman Exam will be held on March 21, 2021. The admit card for CISF Tradesman will be released on the CISF website i.e. cisfrectt.in on 27 February. Candidates are requested to keep a the official website in case there is an update on the same. A total of 19196 candidates have been shortlisted to appear for the written exam that will be held across various zones in India. Also Read - CISF Tradesman Constable Admit Card 2021 To Be Out On THIS DATE: Download Constable/TM Written Exam Notice At cisf.gov.in

North Zone ARC – 4427

NCR Zone ARC – 2940

Western Zone ARC – 1486

Central Zone ARC – 1051

Eastern Zone ARC – 2792

Southern Zone ARC – 4199

South East Zone ARC – 1871

NEZ ARC – 420

CISF Tradesman Exam Pattern:

A total of 100 objective-type questions based on General Awareness / General Knowledge, Knowledge of elementary mathematics, Analytical Aptitude will be asked during the exam. The candidates will also be tested based on the basic knowledge of Hindi/English. Students will be alloted 2 hours to finish the exam.

CISF Constable Tradesman Exam was held from January 2020, 03 to fill up vacancies for 914 CONSTABLE (TRADESMEN) posts including that of Cook, Cobbler, Barber, Washer-man, Carpenter, Sweeper, Painter, Mason, Plumber, Mali & Electrician. The selected candidates will be paid a salary of 21,700 to 69,100.