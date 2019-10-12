New Delhi: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released another list of 53 candidates to fill up the remaining posts. The commission said that their names have been recommended by the Department of Personnel & Training to fill up the remaining posts based on the Civil Services Examination, 2018. The list has 38 General, 14 OBC and one SC candidates in it.

“The results of the Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2018 were declared vide Press Note dated 05.04.2019 recommending 759 candidates in order of merit for appointment to IAS, IFS, IPS and Central Services Group ‘A’ and Group ‘B’ against 812 vacancies,” the Commission said in a notification.

It added that in accordance with the Rule 16 (4) & (5) of the Civil Services Examination Rules,  the Commission,
was also maintaining a Consolidated Reserve List in order of merit below the last recommended candidate under the respective categories.

Take a look at the full list of 53 candidates:

S No.Roll No.Name
1.0825425Prachi Singhal
2.5812786Vishesh Dhatterwal
36604632Hanmane Swapnil Ravasaheb
41144273Amrit Jain
56309841Nikhare Anurag Umakant
60850622Akhlesh Garg
70863241Lakshay Pandey
82201740Arpit R Parakh
95804888Rickey Agarwal
101139270Vibhor Khandelwal
116704366Yashpratap Shrimal
124500806Kundan Kumar Sahay
130103302Agrawal Jitendra Murarilal
141209977Uma Maheshwari G
154500222Suchismita Kanungoe
166315173Capril Arora
171139387Nikhil Jain
180863170Kanchan Kumar Kandpal
191037071A Venkateshwar Reddy
206602175Joshi Nikita Satish
216304363Gourav Jain
225808021Kevin Toms Skaria
230821039Kanchan
242600469Aarish Bansal
255807973Shubham Singh
266103759Pankaj Srivastava
276417580Raunak Agrawal
283509296Rajneesh Sharma
296630018Parakh Loukik Sumatilal
300813939Aditya Bhatt
311910462Abhilashh
320852113Ashis Kumar Panda
330865019Inabat Khaliq
345400373Kumkum Joshi
356312267AnkushWasan
360300448Agrim Saini
375403059Alok Kumar Pandey
387902467Bhanu Pratap Singh
392207062Rahul Mandiwal
401115402Kunal Rohilla
410304544Sathyaraj S
421107694Sandeep Sheoran
434004218Ramesh N
446308108Santosh Choudhary
456311748Abhijeet Yadav
460882880Sunabh Singh
476703076Chormale Pandurang Gorakh
480874071Abirami S P
491406975Sandeep Singh
501200857Dhilipkumar T
514113024Pooja kUmari
520301762Ashis Kumar Sahu
530610801Arvind Kumar Anand

The list comes six months after the UPSC announced the results of the Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2018 with Kanishak Kataria bagging the top position. Overall 759 candidates had cleared the exam. Among women candidates Srushti Jayant Deshmukh had topped the exam, securing an overall fifth rank.

Issuing a statement, the Commission had said a total of 759 candidates (577 men and 182 women) had been recommended by the Commission for appointment to various services like IAS, IPS, IFS etc.