New Delhi: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released another list of 53 candidates to fill up the remaining posts. The commission said that their names have been recommended by the Department of Personnel & Training to fill up the remaining posts based on the Civil Services Examination, 2018. The list has 38 General, 14 OBC and one SC candidates in it.
“The results of the Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2018 were declared vide Press Note dated 05.04.2019 recommending 759 candidates in order of merit for appointment to IAS, IFS, IPS and Central Services Group ‘A’ and Group ‘B’ against 812 vacancies,” the Commission said in a notification.
It added that in accordance with the Rule 16 (4) & (5) of the Civil Services Examination Rules, the Commission,
was also maintaining a Consolidated Reserve List in order of merit below the last recommended candidate under the respective categories.
Take a look at the full list of 53 candidates:
|S No.
|Roll No.
|Name
|1.
|0825425
|Prachi Singhal
|2.
|5812786
|Vishesh Dhatterwal
|3
|6604632
|Hanmane Swapnil Ravasaheb
|4
|1144273
|Amrit Jain
|5
|6309841
|Nikhare Anurag Umakant
|6
|0850622
|Akhlesh Garg
|7
|0863241
|Lakshay Pandey
|8
|2201740
|Arpit R Parakh
|9
|5804888
|Rickey Agarwal
|10
|1139270
|Vibhor Khandelwal
|11
|6704366
|Yashpratap Shrimal
|12
|4500806
|Kundan Kumar Sahay
|13
|0103302
|Agrawal Jitendra Murarilal
|14
|1209977
|Uma Maheshwari G
|15
|4500222
|Suchismita Kanungoe
|16
|6315173
|Capril Arora
|17
|1139387
|Nikhil Jain
|18
|0863170
|Kanchan Kumar Kandpal
|19
|1037071
|A Venkateshwar Reddy
|20
|6602175
|Joshi Nikita Satish
|21
|6304363
|Gourav Jain
|22
|5808021
|Kevin Toms Skaria
|23
|0821039
|Kanchan
|24
|2600469
|Aarish Bansal
|25
|5807973
|Shubham Singh
|26
|6103759
|Pankaj Srivastava
|27
|6417580
|Raunak Agrawal
|28
|3509296
|Rajneesh Sharma
|29
|6630018
|Parakh Loukik Sumatilal
|30
|0813939
|Aditya Bhatt
|31
|1910462
|Abhilashh
|32
|0852113
|Ashis Kumar Panda
|33
|0865019
|Inabat Khaliq
|34
|5400373
|Kumkum Joshi
|35
|6312267
|AnkushWasan
|36
|0300448
|Agrim Saini
|37
|5403059
|Alok Kumar Pandey
|38
|7902467
|Bhanu Pratap Singh
|39
|2207062
|Rahul Mandiwal
|40
|1115402
|Kunal Rohilla
|41
|0304544
|Sathyaraj S
|42
|1107694
|Sandeep Sheoran
|43
|4004218
|Ramesh N
|44
|6308108
|Santosh Choudhary
|45
|6311748
|Abhijeet Yadav
|46
|0882880
|Sunabh Singh
|47
|6703076
|Chormale Pandurang Gorakh
|48
|0874071
|Abirami S P
|49
|1406975
|Sandeep Singh
|50
|1200857
|Dhilipkumar T
|51
|4113024
|Pooja kUmari
|52
|0301762
|Ashis Kumar Sahu
|53
|0610801
|Arvind Kumar Anand
The list comes six months after the UPSC announced the results of the Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2018 with Kanishak Kataria bagging the top position. Overall 759 candidates had cleared the exam. Among women candidates Srushti Jayant Deshmukh had topped the exam, securing an overall fifth rank.
Issuing a statement, the Commission had said a total of 759 candidates (577 men and 182 women) had been recommended by the Commission for appointment to various services like IAS, IPS, IFS etc.