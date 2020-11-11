New Delhi: The West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday declared there will be no examinations this academic session for Class 10 and Class 12 students. This means that students will be allowed to simply pass without appearing for board examinations in 2021 in state board schools. Also Read - Festivals Are Important But Not More Than Human Lives: SC Dismisses Plea Against Firecrackers Ban in West Bengal

"Due to the ongoing COVID pandemic situation, the state Education Department has decided that students currently studying in classes 10th and 12th will not have their examinations (2021)," said CM Banerjee in a press briefing today.

They'll be allowed to just pass, she added.

The West Bengal government had said a decision regarding the reopening of schools in the state will be taken only after Kali Puja on November 15 “depending on the COVID-19 situation at that time”.

Although the Union Education Ministry allowed phased reopening of educational institutions across the country, the Mamata government in West Bengal was still unsure about resuming physical classes in state-run schools due to the COVID-19 situation in the state.

On Tuesday, West Bengal reported the highest single-day recovery of 4,415 COVID-19 patients, taking the total number of cured people to 3,72,265, the health department stated.

The death toll rose to 7,403 after 53 more people succumbed to the disease.

At least 3,891 people tested positive for the COVID-19 in 24 hours, pushing the state’s tally to 4,13,112. Meanwhile, the active cases stood at 33,444.