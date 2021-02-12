New Delhi: Ahead of the commencement of crucial board examinations 2021, several rumours related to the scrapping of Class 10 board exams are going viral on social media. The viral post claimed that Union Cabinet has given nod to New Education Policy (NEP), according to which there will be no provision for board exams in Class 10 and there will be only board exams for students of Class 12. Meanwhile, the government’s fact-checking arm Press Information Bureau (PIB) conducted a fact check on this report and found out that the Education Ministry has not issued such directive. Also Read - CBSE Board Exam 2021: Download Last Year Class 10 Mathematics Paper | Check More Sample Papers

Claim: As per the new education policy, there will be only board exams in Class 12 and there will be no provision for board exams in Class 10. Also Read - CBSE Board Exam 2021: Tamil Nadu Students Worried About Clash of Class 12 Biology/Maths Paper With JEE Main | Read What NTA Official Says

Fact Check: This claim is fake. EduMinOfIndia has not issued any such order Also Read - ICYMI: CBSE Board Exam 2021 Begins May 4. Check Final Date Sheet and Preparation Tips

In December 2019, the Press Information Bureau (PIB) launched this fact-checking arm, to curb misinformation and fake news prevalent on the internet. It claimed that its objective was “to identify misinformation related to government’s policies and schemes that are circulating on various social media platforms”.

Board Exam 2021 Dates:

Meanwhile, CBSE and several state boards have announced the board exam 2021 dates. The CBSE will conduct board exams from May 4, 2021 to June 10. Generally, CBSE written exams begin in February and conclude in March and practical exams are conducted in January , but this year the exams were delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.