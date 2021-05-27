Amaravati: The class 10 examinations for the schools under the Board of Secondary Education Andhra Pradesh (BSEAP) have been postponed in view of the virulent spread of coronavirus. The Andhra government on Thursday informed the postponement of the exams to the High Court that was hearing a petition filed by some parents seeking cancellation of the Class X examinations in view of the ongoing pandemic. Also Read - IIT JAM 2021: Admission Date Extended, Eligibility Criteria Relaxed; Check Further Details Here

The government all along remained adamant and asserted that it would go ahead with the examinations "to safeguard the future of the students." The exams were scheduled to be conducted from the first week of June.

When the petition came up for hearing in the High Court, the government changed its stance and said it was postponing the examinations. "We will review the situation again in July and take a call," the government informed the court. The court adjourned the case to June 18 for further hearing.

(With PTI inputs)