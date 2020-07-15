Class 11 Admission: With CBSE Class 10 Results 2020 being out on July 15, it is now time for the admission season in class 11 as most of the state boards have already announced their class 10 results before. Also Read - CBSE 10th Result 2020 Declared: Delhi Schools Record 85.86% Pass Percentage

Here are the states which have already declared their class 10 admission schedule amid lockdown. These are only for government schools.

Chandigarh: July 21. The last date for submitting the online registration form on July 30.

Haryana: The Haryana government has decided to enrol class 11 students via Whatsapp.

Bihar: Bihar Board has already begun the online admission for Class 11.

Pune: Class 11 admission process for Pune division began on July 2

Maharashtra: Class 11 admission process began from July 15.

Kendriya Vidyalas will announce the admission date in another 20 days.