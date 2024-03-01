Home

Education

Class 10 Student Hangs Self in Uttar Pradesh’s Govt Boarding School Hostel

Class 10 Student Hangs Self in Uttar Pradesh’s Govt Boarding School Hostel

A class 10 student allegedly committed suicide in the hostel of a government boarding school here, police said on Friday, PTI reported. Paschim Sharira SHO Dhirendra Singh said Aditya Divakar (15) han

Class 10 Student Hangs Self in Uttar Pradesh's Govt Boarding School Hostel

A class 10 student allegedly committed suicide in the hostel of a government boarding school here, police said on Friday, PTI reported. Paschim Sharira SHO Dhirendra Singh said Aditya Divakar (15) hanged himself from the ceiling in his hostel room using a muffler on Thursday night.

Trending Now

You may like to read

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.