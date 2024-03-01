By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
Class 10 Student Hangs Self in Uttar Pradesh’s Govt Boarding School Hostel
A class 10 student allegedly committed suicide in the hostel of a government boarding school here, police said on Friday, PTI reported. Paschim Sharira SHO Dhirendra Singh said Aditya Divakar (15) hanged himself from the ceiling in his hostel room using a muffler on Thursday night.
