CBSE Class 12 Board Exam: Amid growing clamour to cancel CBSE class 12 exams 2021, a board official recently asserted that the Central Board of Secondary Education may follow the assessment plan of class 10 if the COVID situation deteriorates further. 'It's too early to say, but if the situation worsens, the CBSE may follow the assessment plan of class 10″, the official told a leading portal.

Elaborating further, he said that how will the students take admission in varsities if the examinations are postponed and results are announced by August-end. "We can not further delay conducting the exam after July as the entire exam process takes more than a month including evaluation of copies and result declaration", he said while speaking to India TV.

On the other hand, several media reports have claimed that the CBSE may conduct the class 12 board exams after July due to the current precarious situation. However, a finance decision on the same will be taken on June 1 when the government and the education department members will hold a crucial meeting.

Usually, the CBSE gives 80 marks for written exams and 20 marks for internal assessment/practicals. Since the written exams have been cancelled, the board has decided to give 80 marks to students on the basis of the various internal assessments taken during the academic session.

Take a look at the breakdown of marks as per the new criteria:

10 marks for Unit Tests

30 marks for half yearly exams

40 marks for pre-boards

Once released, if any candidate is not satisfied with the result, he/she will be given an opportunity to appear in the exams as and when the conditions are conductive to hold the papers.