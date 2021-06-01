Class 12 Board Exam 2021: With no verdict from the government on the Class 12 board exams 2021, students have been left bereft with uncertainty, still hoping that the Education Ministry and CBSE decide to cancel exams amid the coronavirus pandemic. At a time like this, Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra wrote a letter to Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ questioning the need to hold board exams and subject thousands of students to the risk of coronavirus. Gandhi also shared the suggestions she received from several students and parents who had interacted with her on the matter in the past few days and noted it is ‘cruel and heartless to expect children not only to study and perform well in the board exams but even more so to subject themselves to crowded exam centres at which there is no guarantee for their health and safety’. Also Read - CBSE Class 12 Board Exams 2021: Major Decision Expected as PM Modi to Chair Key Meet With Officials Today

To understand better what students want, India.com conducted a poll on Twitter asking users what they consider best for the students. So far, more than 90 per cent of the Twitter audience agree that children will be subjected to great injustice if they are pushed into giving board exams this year.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair an important meeting regarding Class 12 Board Examinations this evening, government sources told ANI. He will be briefed on all possible options, as a result of the extensive discussions with all states and other stakeholders.