New Delhi: An online poll conducted by Advocate Mamta Sharma, who is representing the students demanding cancellation of class 12 board exams 2021, showed that 93% of candidates across the country favour scrapping of CBSE, CISCE examinations. Of the reasons listed, over 48 per cent of students are afraid of contracting coronavirus if offline exams are conducted, while 22 per cent of respondents said that they are unable to concentrate on studies due to anxiety and stress. A total of 1,47,995 people gave their opinion in the survey. Also Read - Will CBSE, CISCE Class 12 Board Exams be Cancelled? All Eyes Set on Supreme Court Hearing at 11 AM | LIVE Updates

All Eyes on Supreme Court

Meanwhile, all eyes are set on the Supreme Court as it will resume its hearing on a plea seeking cancellation of Class 12 board exams conducted by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE).

Earlier on May 28, a bench of Justices AM Khanwilkar and Dinesh Maheshwari had asked petitioner Advocate Mamta Sharma to “be optimistic. May be by Monday (May 31), some resolution will be there”. The hearing will begin at 11 AM.

“Conducting Class 12 board examinations online or offline not feasible because of an unprecedented pandemic. Delay in the declaration of Class 12 results will hamper students taking admission to foreign universities. CBSE and CISCE must devise an objective methodology to declare the results within the specified time else it will affect nearly 12 lakh students”, the petition filed by Sharma said.

Last year, amid the pandemic the Supreme Court had asked boards to determine and declare Class XII exam results on the basis of earlier assessment of students.

Not Feasible to Condict Offline Exams

While talking exclusively to India.com Sharma had stated that she is 100% hopeful that the voice of students will be heard as it is not feasible to conduct offline exams in the present situation. “In times when even the Supreme Court is hearing cases virtually, it’s not at all logical to conduct exams in offline mode”, she asserted.

CBSE, ICSE contemplating options including truncated tests, cancellation

In the wake of the pandemic, the CBSE and CISCE are contemplating various options about the pending class 12 board exams, including cancellation and adopting alternative assessment route or going ahead with the exams in truncated format, said reports.

“While majority states have favoured the option proposed by the CBSE about shorter duration exams for major subjects in August, the COVID-19 situation is still being reviewed and cancellation of exams and marking students on basis of previous exams is still an option,” a source said.

Meanwhile, the CICSE board has asked its affiliated schools to submit average of marks obtained by class 12 students in class 11 and during this session. While there is no clarity from board whether the exercise hints at possible cancellation of exams, schools have already started working to meet the June 7 deadline set by the board.

The Ministry of Education, however, maintained that “nothing has been finalised yet and a final decision will be announced by June 1. The minister has already stressed that safety of students is a priority but these exams are crucial too”.