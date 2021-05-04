Class 12 Board Exams 2021: In the wake of rising covid cases across the state, the Karnataka government has decided to postpone Class 12 (second PUC) exams. Karnataka Education Minister S Suresh Kumar made an announcement regarding the same. He also asserted that Class 11 (1st PUC) students will be promoted without any examinations and teachers will be allowed to work from home due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Notably, the Karnataka PUC II Exams 2021 were earlier scheduled to begin from May 24. Earlier the state government had postponed Karnataka PUC II Exams 2021 practical tests. It had decided to conduct the class 12 practical exams in June after theory papers. Also Read - Need to Work on Converting Chances Into Goals Ahead of Olympics: Lalit Upadhyay

Meanwhile, there is also clamour among CBSE students to cancel the Class 12 Board exams 2021 due to the exponential rise in coronavirus cases. The Central Board of Secondary Education is expected to review the new dates for Class 12 Board Examinations 2021 in the first week of June.

Speaking to a leading portal, health and educational experts have stated that the board can not dismiss the idea of cancelling the 12th board exams due to the current situation. “There has never been a situation like this for most of the people of the world. This is a worldwide pandemic and the situation India is in, cannot be ignored. We can hope for things to improve but by when?”, Times now quoted a senior retired teacher as saying.

Students have also started a Twitter campaign with hashtag #cancel12thboardexams2021 to intensify their demands.

