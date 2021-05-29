New Delhi: Ahead of the most-awaited announcement regarding Class 12 board exams 2021, the Council for Indian School Certificate Examination or CISCE asked its affiliated schools to submit data including the average of marks obtained by Class 12 students in class 11 and in the current session. This has led to speculations that the ICSE board may be considering the cancellation of the pending exams of Class 12 students. The CISCE had already postponed class 12 exams which were scheduled from May 4. Also Read - Scrap Class 12 CBSE Board Exams And Put Safety of Students First? Advocate Mamata Sharma Answers

In light of the aggressive second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, a large section of students and parents have been demanding cancellation of the exams but the board has not announced a final decision yet. The Ministry of Education is likely to announce a decision by June 1 in this regard. Meanwhile, the class 10 exams have already been cancelled by the CISCE, as in the case of CBSE.

"The CISCE is in the process of collating and collecting data from all our schools presenting candidates for class 12 examination. You are, therefore, requested to provide the requested information for class 12 candidates," CISCE Secretary Gerry Arathoon said in a letter to school principals marked as "strictly confidential".

While there was no response from Arathoon about whether the exercise to collect data hints at the possible cancellation of board exams and opting for alternative assessment methods, schools affiliated with the ICSE board confirmed to PTI that they have received the letter.

The information sought by the board includes the average marks of subjects scored by the candidates in class 11 (2019-20) and average marks of subjects scored in various tests and examinations conducted by the school during class 12 (2020-21).

“The papers and subjects must be the same for which the candidates have been registered and confirmed for class 12 examination. The submission of the average marks of papers should be done online, through the internal assessment module on the CAREERS Portal,” the letter added.

The schools have also been asked to upload a consolidated marksheet of class 11 and 12 to validate the uploaded marks. The deadline for completing the exercise has been set for June 7 by the board.