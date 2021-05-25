CBSE Class 12 Exams: Amid the growing clamour over conducting CBSE Class 12 exams 2021, Punjab Education Minister Vijay Inder Singla has written to Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ regarding the same. Singla has demanded vaccination of all students against Covid-19 before holding exams. “All students appearing in class XII boards be vaccinated before exams are started and exams of only selected and essential subjects may be held in each discipline,” Singla wrote in his letter. Also Read - CBSE Class 12, JEE 2021, NEET 2021: Centre Asks States to Send Suggestions on Conducting Exams by Tuesday

The CBSE Class XII examination is likely to be conducted and its date and format to be announced by Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank on May 30, according to reports. A high-level meeting, chaired by Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, was held on Sunday to discuss on how to conduct CBSE exams for Class XII and entrance examinations for professional courses.

The education ministers and education secretaries of States and Union Territories, chairpersons of state examination boards and stakeholders were present in the meeting. Union Ministers Prakash Javadekar, Smriti Irani and Sanjay Dhotre also attended the meeting.

Education Ministry sources said that majority of states/UTs are in favour of conducting the CBSE Class XII examination. Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal had requested the state governments to send their detailed suggestions/feedback on conducting CBSE exams for Class XII and entrance examinations for professional courses by May 25.

(With inputs from ANI)