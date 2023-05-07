Home

Class 5 Commerce Question Paper From 1943 Stumps Netizens, Take A Look

The question paper is worth 100 marks with a minimum of 33 marks required to pass it with a duration of two-and-a-half hours.

A question paper from the year 1943-44 for Class 5 students has perplexed the internet.

Old is gold, but maybe not when it comes to a Commerce question paper dating back to 1943. Well, this is what has happened on social media where a question paper from the year 1943-44 for Class 5 students has perplexed the internet due to the level of difficulty of the questions asked.

The question paper has been shared on Twitter by Badri Lal Swarnkar IAS (Retired) @BLSwarnkar2 with the caption, “Look at the standard of #Class_V papers in the half yearly #examination in 1943-44 in #India. The #matric_system has made the system so easy!”

HERE IS THE POST

Look at the standard of #Class_V papers in the half yearly #examination in 1943-44 in #India. The #matric_system has made the system so easy! pic.twitter.com/kMYoP2fgnL — Badri Lal Swarnkar IAS (Retired) (@BLSwarnkar2) May 2, 2023

The post has received several comments. Sharing a few with you.

Akshayyy @PeddiwarAkshay: @Scorpio66645 ye kaha aa gaye hum😅😂

Badri Lal Swarnkar IAS (Retired) @BLSwarnkar2: Thank everyone for such a wonderful response to my tweet; my experience as an administrator on good governance over a period of 36 years is shared in my book in Hindi,

Gautam Kharat @Gautamkharat111: Ans of 8th question is 2838 kg

Mohammad Ayaz @Mohamma59961791: 10 q my favorite

Aniruddha Athavale @athava1: The last question is very interesting . These kind of questions needs to re added in NEP

Asheesh Kumar @asheeshkumar120: Hame to bas (a+b)^2 aata hai

Meenakshi Pandey @Meenaks52707981: सर जी, ।।)।। और तिरछी लकीरें क्या इंगित कर रही हैं, इनसे अनभिज्ञता बनी हुई है। यदि थोड़ा प्रकाश डालें तो हम सभी भारतीयों को अपने पुरानी समृद्ध गणित की कुछ जानकारी प्राप्त हो जाए। धन्यवाद।

Risshi Raj Singh @risshi_raj: Paper to easy h But daily life practical calculations h With the modern scientific calculator 1hour bhi nahi lagega Point is hamari efficiency bahut jyada hai , because we are very resourceful, Thanks n really thanks the research and development from last 50 years

Deepak Shrivastava @DeepakS212663: अरे मुझे चक्कर आ रह है🤯🤕🤯

