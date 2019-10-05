New Delhi: The Karnataka government is set to conduct public examinations for Class 7 students beginning from this academic year, stated a report.

Addressing a press conference on Friday, the Primary and Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar had said that class 7 students of Karnataka will take their public exams in the current academic year. It must be noted that the state government had earlier mulled over the idea of introducing board examinations at either class 5 or class 8 or at both levels.

While the announcement shocked the state schools, certain parents were of the opinion that the move is a positive one as it would reduce the burden of the students while they write their Class 10 board exams, stated a report.