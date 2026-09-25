Class 9 Maths syllabus update: NCERT confirms no overall topics were removed

The NCERT emphasised that the draft syllabus was released as a preliminary proposal to gather input from educators, students, and authors. The finalised syllabus will be officially released by NCERT and CBSE in October after reviewing the feedback.

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The NCERT said algorithms have been added to the Grade 9 Mathematics curriculum in view of the growing role of AI and computational thinking. Representational Image

NCERT today clarified that no major topics have been dropped from the draft Grade 9 Mathematics syllabus, explaining that some content has simply been folded into other chapters instead of remaining standalone.

According to the NCERT, the draft syllabus was put out as an initial proposal to gather feedback from teachers, students, authors, and educators. The final version will be released by NCERT/CBSE in October, based on the input received.

Lines and Angles, and Euclidean Geometry

According to the NCERT, key concepts and applications related to Lines and Angles have been retained in Grade 9 Part 2, within the chapters “Propositions and Their Converses” (Chapter 9) and “Quadrilaterals” (Chapter 12). It pointed out that there is already a dedicated chapter on Lines and Angles in Grade 6 Ganita Prakash (Chapter 2).

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Similarly, key concepts of Euclidean geometry, including polygons, circles, and parallel and intersecting lines, are covered extensively across Chapters 5, 6, 9, 12 and 13 of the Grade 9 Mathematics textbook, the NCERT said.

Why NCERT Changed The Traditional Geometry Chapter

The NCERT said that, following extensive consultations and feedback from teachers and educators, it was decided not to retain the traditional abstract chapter on axioms, theorems, and proofs as a standalone unit.

Instead, students will explore the core concepts and their applications across different chapters to develop conceptual understanding, it said.

The NCERT added that the new textbooks across curricular areas, including Mathematics and Social Science, have been developed to help learners achieve the suggested curricular goals, competencies, and learning outcomes in an integrated, experiential and meaningful manner, in line with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and the National Curriculum Framework for School Education (NCF-SE) 2023.

Algorithms added in Class 9 Maths

The NCERT said algorithms have been added to the Grade 9 Mathematics curriculum in view of the growing role of artificial intelligence (AI) and computational thinking. With AI developing rapidly, students should have a mathematical understanding of concepts including algorithms, data structures and running-time efficiency, it said.

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“Modern AI is all based on mathematics,” the NCERT said, adding that the NEP mandate for all students to learn computational thinking has become increasingly important.

Although a standalone module on AI is being developed, the NCERT said it was considered important for students to explore the mathematical concepts underlying AI in their Mathematics classes. Therefore, a chapter on algorithms was considered important for inclusion in Grade 9.