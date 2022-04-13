New Delhi: A day after allowing students to pursue two full-time degree programmes in physical mode simultaneously, the University Grants Commission on Wednesday issued guidelines for the universities and colleges across the country.Also Read - UGC to Allow Students to Pursue 2 Full-Time Degree Courses at Once in Physical Mode: Chairman

In the fresh guidelines, the UGC said that a student can pursue two full time academic programmes in physical mode provided in such cases, class timings for one programme do not overlap with the class timings of the other programme. Also Read - UGC India's Twitter Account Hacked, Third Hacking Of Govt Account In 2 Days

The UGC further added that a student can pursue two academic programmes, one in full time physical mode and another in Open and Distance Learning (ODL)/Online mode or up to two ODL/Online programmes simultaneously. Also Read - Award Degrees Within 180 Days From Declaration Of Result: UGC Tells Universities

Check guidelines:

Degree or diploma programmes under ODL/Online mode be pursued with only such HEIs which are recognized by UGC/Statutory Council/Govt. of India for running such programmes.

Degree or diploma programmes under these guidelines shall be governed by the Regulations notified by the UGC and also the respective statutory/professional councils, wherever applicable.

These guidelines shall come into effect from the date of their notification by the UGC.

No retrospective benefit can be claimed by the students who have already done two academic programmes simultaneously prior to the notification of the guidelines.

The above guidelines shall be applicable only to the students pursuing academic programmes other than Ph.D. programme.

Based in the above guidelines, the universities can devise mechanisms through their statutory bodies to allow their students to pursue two academic programes, the UGC said.

On Tuesday, the UGC allowed the students to pursue two full-time and same-level degree programmes in physical mode simultaneously either at the same university or from different universities.

Earlier, UGC Chairman M Jagadesh Kumar had said that the UGC would issue detailed guidelines in this regard and the option will be available to students from the 2022-23 academic session.

“As announced in the new National Education Policy (NEP) and in order to allow students to acquire multiple skills, UGC is coming up with new guidelines to allow a candidate to pursue two degree programmes in physical mode simultaneously,” Kumar had said.

“The degrees can either be pursued from the same or different universities. Students will also be allowed to pursue two degree programmes in physical and online mode simultaneously,” he said.

The UGC had been planning such a move for a long time, but received the go-ahead for it in 2020. The commission had set up a committee in 2012 as well to examine the idea, and consultations were held, but ultimately the idea was junked. Kumar said that the two programmes opted by students at the same time have to be of the same level.

Students can pursue two full-time degrees in three ways: Here’s how

First, they can pursue both academic programmes in physical mode provided that in such cases, class timings for one programme do not overlap with the class timings of the other programme.

Second, they can pursue one programme in physical mode and another in online or distance mode.

Third, they can pursue up to two degree programmes in online or distance mode simultaneously.

For now, the two degrees will only be non-technical programmes that are approved by the UGC. They can be a combination of subjects from different streams, that is humanities, science and commerce, and admission will be granted depending on the eligibility of the student and the availability of programmes.