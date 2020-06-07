New Delhi: In view of the high incidence of COVID-19, the Telangana government has once again postponed the Class X exams, scheduled to begin from tomorrow. The development comes after the Telangana High Court allowed the state government to conduct the remaining Class X exams across the state, except in Greater Hyderabad in wake of surge in coronavirus cases. Though the state government informed the court that it is ready to conduct the exams across the state, including GHMC, the court made it clear that the lives of students can’t be risked for exams. Also Read - Telangana: 3-year-old Who Fell Into Borewell Could Not be Rescued Alive, Body Found Today Morning

Speaking to reporters, Education Minister P Sabita Indra Reddy said that the decision to postpone the exams was taken keeping in view of the observations made by the high court. She said Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao will take a decision about the future course of action with regard to the exams at a meeting on Monday.

According to the schedule announced on May 22, the exams were to be held from June 8 to July 5. The state had conducted the exams for three papers of the first and second languages before March 22 as per the original timetable.

Earlier last month, the KCR-led state Cabinet decided to conduct the exams for remaining papers. It moved the High Court, seeking permission for the same keeping in view the academic calendar and the interests of 5.50 lakh students.

(With IANS inputs)