New Delhi: The NCERT has submitted a draft plan on the staggered reopening of schools suggesting holding of classes on an odd-even basis. According to the draft, there would be no morning assembly, and students would be sent to their classes in an interval of 10 to 15 minutes to ensure social distancing, reports said.

Here is what the draft proposes:

1. Only 30 to 35 students will be there in a classroom, maintaining 6 feet distance from one another.

2. No AC in the classrooms. Instead, doors and windows will remain open.

3. Students will be called to the schools on an odd-even basis. But they will have to submit home assignments every day.

4. Name of the students will be written on the desks so that they sit at the same place every day.

5. There will be no functions at the school premises — not even morning assembly.

6. There will be no food stalls outside the school.

7. Mandatory masks, screening of all students and staff members every day.

8. There will be no sharing of food, drinking water among the students. The school authorities will monitor.

9. The NCERT guideline also emphasises on holding classes in open spaces.

10. Schools will be opened in six phases: Classes 11, 12 will be opened first. Classes 9-10 will resume after a week, classes 6-8 will resume after two weeks, classes 3 to 5 after three weeks, classes 1 to 2 after four weeks. Nursery classes will open five weeks after that only if the guardians are in favour.

Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal has recently announced that schools, colleges would reopen across India after August 2020, most probably after August 15. Following the announcement, the HRD ministry began consultation with states and other stakeholders on reopening of educational institutions, which have been shut since March due to COVID-19 induced lockdown.