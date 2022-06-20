Aizawl: The Mizoram government on Sunday asked all schools to suspend classes for the next two days in the wake of the heavy rain that had been battering the state over the past few days, triggering landslides and flooding thoroughfares and residential areas. A notification issued by the school education department said that all schools — from primary ones to those of the higher-secondary level will remain shut on Monday and Tuesday to ensure that students are safe amid the inclement weather.Also Read - Haryana SSC CET 2022 Recruitment: Apply For 26,000 Group C Posts Before This Date| Check Details Here

The decision was taken based on the suggestion of the state disaster department, it said. The Met department has predicted torrential rain in the state in the next two days. Meanwhile, officials said landslides have been reported from several parts of Mizoram, including state capital Aizawl.

Low-lying areas in Thenzawl town of Serchhip district, around 90 km from Aizawl, and plantations on the banks of Khawthlangtuipui river in Lunglei district lay inundated as rainfall continues to pummel the state, along with other parts of the northeastern region.

Water from the swollen Tlawng river has also submerged crop fields in Sairang village, about 21 km from Aizawl, the officials said, adding that no casualty has been reported thus far.