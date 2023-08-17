Home

Education

Classic Bollywood Movies That Absolutely Ruined The Idea Of College For Millennials

Classic Bollywood Movies That Absolutely Ruined The Idea Of College For Millennials

Classic Bollywood Movies That Absolutely Ruined The Idea Of College For Millennials.

Bollywood, the Hindi-language film industry in Mumbai (formerly Bombay), has the unpardonable propensity of depicting things that are way too idealised and unreal, whether it is the concept of love, happily-ever-after endings, or just life in general. While stepping out of the flashy fast cars or having an unrealistic cool principal or trying to show love-triangle rom-com college drama, the Bollywood movie has always been as unreal as it can get.

Trending Now

Ask a millennial what their favourite phase of life was, you’ll almost certainly hear ‘college’ or ‘school’ in tandem. Don’t we all yearn for the days when we were free from commitments and duties, having a great time, and, well, pretending to study a little bit? Come on, you can admit it in front of Gen Z(COVID Batch)! Bollywood fed us all these dreams, and we gobbled them down naively. In this article, we will discuss films that absolutely ruined the idea of college for millennials.

Over-Hyped Student of the Year

Karan Johar’s ambitious and over-rated ‘Student of the Year(SOTY)’ film clearly makes us forget between fiction and reality. Olympic-styled swimming pools, students vacationing abroad on private jets, illogical competitive games such as quiz tests, treasure hunts, and a dance battle concludes the running time of the movie. Be it infrastructure, or stress-free college life, the movie really forgot to hold any slight resemblances to how schools or colleges are in India. SOTY fails to address student issues such as discrimination, ragging, attendance at college, and others.

According to the Union Ministry of Education, 98 students died by suicide in the past five years in higher education institutions, including central universities, IITs, IIMs, NITs, and IISERs. Twenty cases of student suicides have already been reported in higher education institutions (HEIs) in 2023 so far. Sorry or No Sorry Bollywood, but the truth is that — Pressure to clear the exam, stress to achieve passing marks, depression, forced career choices, fear of failure, attendance issues, caste-based discrimination at educational campuses, gender-based violence, and college ragging are a few alarming factors that takeover the student life.

Mohabbatein

Gurukul in Mohabattein was one of the toxic places Gen Z would probably DM their friends to go. From having an over-romantic music teacher(Raj Aryan), who constantly imparts love-life advice in his classes to having a strict principal of Gurukul(Narayan Shankar), who is particularly intolerant of romance makes us just feel worried about the student’s college placement. C’mon, if you have watched the movie, you can agree with me to the point that Raj Aryan never taught notes or chords of an instrument to any of his students. Haha! Why else would Big Bachchan have been so enraged with him throughout the film? At least for me, neither my school nor my college in India looked like the Gurukul.

Kuch Kuch Hota Hai

After watching this movie my heart really cried out – Kuch Kuch Hota Hai! Unquestionably, the movie has earned the title of a classic film that successfully depicted the modern generation, tangled relationships, fake Westernization, and the acceptance of friend-zoning. After proving her sanskaars by chanting Om Jai Jagdish Hare, NRI returned Tina secures a soft corner in Rahul’s (Shahrukh Khan) heart. After several songs on love affairs, and heartbreak Rahul and Tina get married. They have a daughter named Anjali. Tina dies just after delivering her daughter. Just like ignoring Farah Khan in the movie, the film misses highlighting an underlining concept – Maternal mortality and pregnancy complication. Poor Tina writes 8 letters to her newborn baby. Traditionally, the world accepts the daughter to be responsible hence Tina gives her daughter Anjali the responsibility to reunite Rahul with Anjali Sharma(her tomboy best friend), believing that the two were always meant to be together. Summer camp, Salman Khan’s cameo, and a forced happy ending allow Rahul and Anjali Sharma to get married. Watching this movie just makes me believe ki Bhai Looks Only Matter!

Main Hoon Na

C’mon! The only relatable characteristic you can find in this movie is the transitions of the Lucky Urf Laxman Prasad Sharma (Zayed Khan). From having long-haired to short hair, Laxman’s character is too loud and irritating, as we all were while checking our Class 12 board examination. In this movie, you can find the male characters saving the world, college students, and fighting against the odds. While females are just portrayed as transitioning themselves to get mere attention or love from these dominated male actors. My college never had a funky college principal, a female teacher wearing breezy and elegant chiffon sarees, and occasional winds that start blowing and violins that start playing as Ram(played by Shahrukh Khan) lusts away at her. Unknowingly, the movie promotes the stereotypical notion that a girl needs to go for a makeover if she really wants to make the boy fall for her. With the bright-coloured suit, fair skin, and two dozen bangles, you will get a cinematic male gaze. My college never had a funy principal, mellow drama rescue operation!

(Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed above are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of India.com. Any content provided by the author is of his/her opinion, and is not intended to malign any religion, ethnic group, club, organization, company, individual, or anyone or anything.)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES