CLAT 2020 Admit card: The Consortium of National Law Universities is likely to release the CLAT 2020 admit card soon on its official website consortiumofnlus.ac.in. All those who are interested are requested to keep a tab on the aforementioned website .

Notably, the Common Law Admission Test 2020 (CLAT) is scheduled to be conducted on September 7.

CLAT 2020 Admit card: Know here step to download

Step 1: Go on the official website consortiumofnlus.ac.in

Step 2: To login, enter your phone number and password

Step 3: Click on ‘download the CLAT 2020 admit cards’

The CLAT 2020 was supposed to be held on May 10, but got postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.