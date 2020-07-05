CLAT 2020: A new date for Common Law Admission Test, CLAT 2020, has been announced by the Consortium of NLUs. It must be noted that CLAT 2020 had been scheduled thrice before. The national level entrance exam for admission to Undergraduate and Postgraduate law programmes (CLAT 2020) will now be held on August 22, 2020.

Further, all those who had registered for CLAT 2020 exam are advised to visit the official website consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

“The CLAT 2020 shall be conducted through a computer-based, online, centre-based test to be held on Saturday, August 22, 2020,” the official notice read.

Passing criterai for CLAT 2020

1) For the LLM programme, a candidate will have to solve 120 MCQ questions within two hours.

2) You will need to secure at least 40 per cent exams in order to be considered pass.

3) For reserved category, 35 per cent is required to pass the CLAT exam.